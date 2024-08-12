Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

