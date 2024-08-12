Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

LRN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,597. Stride has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,002,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.8% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

