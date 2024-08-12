Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Strattec Security Stock Up 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 87,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.