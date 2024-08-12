Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,912.81 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $33,912.81 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.79 or 0.04555873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.