Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,663. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

