Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.62. 20,310,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

