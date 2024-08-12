Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 547,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

