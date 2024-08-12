StockNews.com Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 122,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,997. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

