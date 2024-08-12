StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.