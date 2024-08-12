StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

