StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

