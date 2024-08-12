StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

