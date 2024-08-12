StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omeros by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

