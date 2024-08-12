Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (ACXP, AHCO, AILE, AKRO, ALXO, APRE, AQST, ARHS, ARWR, ATOS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 12th:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. The firm currently has a $9.18 target price on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $9.30 price target on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

