Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (ACXP, AHCO, AILE, AKRO, ALXO, APRE, AQST, ARHS, ARWR, ATOS)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 12th:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. The firm currently has a $9.18 target price on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $9.30 price target on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

