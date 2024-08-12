Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.58. The stock had a trading volume of 581,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $465.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

