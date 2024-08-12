Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STLXF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

