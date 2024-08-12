Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STLXF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Stellar AfricaGold
