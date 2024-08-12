Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stella-Jones Price Performance

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$89.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$61.85 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.