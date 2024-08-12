Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.19 and last traded at $78.04. 4,078,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,756,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

