Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 161180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 17.99.

About Star Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.