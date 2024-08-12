Stacks Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $55.74 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

