STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $38.38 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

