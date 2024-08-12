Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of -507.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

