Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$44.63 Average PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TOY stock opened at C$29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

