Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Spectris
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
