SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,105,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,828. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

