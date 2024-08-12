Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 17.9% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) rose 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 145,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 213,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

