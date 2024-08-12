Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 17.9% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) rose 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 145,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 213,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
