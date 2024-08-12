Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Down 3.9%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.47. 95,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,860,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Sonos Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 138.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

