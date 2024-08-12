SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

