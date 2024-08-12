SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

