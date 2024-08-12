Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Issues Earnings Results

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Zacks reports.
Skye Bioscience Trading Up 1.8 %
Skye Bioscience stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,851. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
