Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Up 11%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75. Approximately 72,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 317,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.71.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.