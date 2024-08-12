Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 14.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 87,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 275,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

