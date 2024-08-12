Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 14.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 87,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 275,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $744.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
