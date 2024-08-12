SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of analysts have commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

