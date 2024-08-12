SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.10. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 178,145 shares changing hands.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 228,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

