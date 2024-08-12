SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.10. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 178,145 shares changing hands.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.