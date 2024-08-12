Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $255.31 million and $4.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,147.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.39 or 0.00575501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00103469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00252443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

