Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Declines By 76.4%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF remained flat at $5.62 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

