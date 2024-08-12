Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Grows By 206.2%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the July 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 31,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

