Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Decreases By 80.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wendel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $94.04 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. Wendel has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Get Wendel alerts:

Wendel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.