Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Decreases By 80.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wendel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $94.04 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. Wendel has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $104.00.
Wendel Company Profile
