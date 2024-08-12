Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 68.0%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.28. 154,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

