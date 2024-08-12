Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Expands By 2,000.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 49,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $21.23.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

