Short Interest in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Grows By 2,681.7%

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 2,681.7% from the July 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QXO Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of QXO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.28. QXO has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of QXO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QXO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of QXO as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

