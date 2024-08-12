Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Drops By 98.4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of CONXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About Nickel 28 Capital
