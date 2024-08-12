Short Interest in BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Decreases By 97.5%

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
BOPCF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
About BioPharma Credit
