Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 452.0% in July

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 452.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shimano Trading Down 1.3 %

SMNNY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,756. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

