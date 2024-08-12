Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 452.0% in July

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 452.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shimano Trading Down 1.3 %
SMNNY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,756. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.59.
Shimano Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimano
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.