Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Buys $97,110.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.