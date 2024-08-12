Sharp Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,544 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,202. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

