Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in July

As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. 44,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,571. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

