Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,341 shares of company stock worth $12,947,083 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

