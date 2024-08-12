Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,699. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

