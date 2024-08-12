Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE STZ traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $238.76. 346,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average of $254.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

