Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 350,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,374. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

